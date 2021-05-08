Man charged with attempted capital murder after shooting police chief in Norton

NORTON, Va. – A Norton Police Chief is in the hospital after a shooting between him and a pedestrian while on a call Friday afternoon.

At about 4:10 p.m., the Norton Police Department received an emergency call about a shoplifter at a store in the 600 block of Commonwealth Drive, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said Norton Police Chief James Lane was pulling into the parking lot near the store when he encountered a pedestrian who began shooting at his vehicle.

The pedestrian shot Lane, leading him to return fire. Meanwhile, another Norton Police Officer arrived on the scene and began firing at the male pedestrian as well.

Police identified the pedestrian as 35-year-old James Dyer Buckland, of Pound, Virginia.

Both Buckland and Lane were flown by a Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center for serious injuries.

Police charged Buckland with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ad

State police said that at the request of the Norton Police Department, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office will be investigating the incident along with Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.