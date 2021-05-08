Nearly 100 Roanoke students vaccinated through district-hosted COVID vaccine clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – As Governor Ralph Northam continues to urge Virginians to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Roanoke City Public Schools kicked off its first vaccine clinic for eligible students.

Though the vaccines are completely optional, a new poll shows more parents are willing to get their children vaccinated.

Nearly 100 students at both Patrick Henry and William Flemings High School received their first dose of Pfizer Friday.

Executive Director of School Climate and Safety Tim Hahn points out how convenient it is for students to just walk into their gym and roll up their sleeves.

“Each of our students having that opportunity, it is valuable,” Hahn said.

The timing of these vaccines is crucial.

Now more students will be vaccinated before the summer break but will have enough time in between to get ready for the new school year.

“So it was important to get these vaccines in now so it wouldn’t affect their school entry vaccines at the end of the summer,” Carilion Children’s Practice Director Alicia McAllister-Daniels said.