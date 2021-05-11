Danville Salvation Army employee shares experience working for during appreciation week

DANVILLE, Va. – This week kicks off National Salvation Army Week to recognize the charity’s assistance when families are in need.

Serving a meal to about 40 to 60 people a day, the Danville Salvation Army keeps its doors open.

For nearly 28 years, Kitchen Supervisor David Terrell Jr. has worked with the charity in Danville and is honored to help families through financial hardships.

He said the pandemic may have hit families hard, but it will never completely knock them down.

“We say at the Salvation Army we don’t like to necessarily say we like to give a handout,” he said. “We give a hands up. We get people back on their feet.”

Recognizing the growing need, the charity also helps families through their rental assistance program.