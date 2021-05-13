Roanoke man pleads guilty to trying to help ISIS by posting bomb-making video

A Roanoke man could spend 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to uploading an instruction video to the internet designed to help ISIS make bombs.

On Thursday, Romeo Langhorne, pleaded guilty to attempting to provide material support and resources to the foreign terrorist organization.

The 31-year-old who also lives in St. Augustine, Florida, pledged his allegiance to the group sometime in 2014, according to the US Department of Justice.

Throughout 2018 and 2019, Langhorne reaffirmed his support for ISIS on different social media accounts, posted ISIS-produced videos to his YouTube account and participated in online chat rooms with like-minded individuals, according to the Department of Justice.

In December 2018 and January 2019, Langhorne expressed in one of those chats an interest in creating a video that would improve on existing videos demonstrating the making and use of a deadly explosive – triacetone triperoxide, also known as TATP.

A month later, in February 2019, he began communicating with an undercover FBI employee who was posing as someone working on behalf of ISIS, according to Karin Hoppmann, the Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

Langhorne told that person about his plans to make an instructional video about TATP and asked for the person’s help.