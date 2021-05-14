Carole Baskin, ‘Tiger King’ star, offering $5K reward to rescue tiger found wandering in Houston

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's Tiger King docuseries to Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin. In a ruling Monday, June 1, 2020, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage also known as Joe Exotic to Big Cat Rescue Corp. (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

HOUSTON, Texas – One of Netflix’s notorious “Tiger King” stars is continuing her quest to save all the cool cats and kittens in the world.

Carole Baskin, founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, is hoping to save the pet tiger out of Houston that gained national attention over the past week when neighbors found the tiger roaming freely around its owner’s front yard.

She is offering a $5,000 reward to the person who has India the Tiger as long as they hand it over to a sanctuary accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries and will work with law enforcement to convict the people involved in the buying and selling of this tiger.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Baskin says that India is not safe in private hands and that they must get the tiger to safety as soon as possible.

Video of the tiger was posted to social media by someone whose parents lived on the same street in West Houston the tiger was freely roaming. The video showed the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty sheriff’s deputy, according to Houston Police.

Apparently there's a tiger loose on my parents' West Houston street? pic.twitter.com/TgdIiPSPKx — robwormald (@robwormald) May 10, 2021

However, the Houston Police Department said it has not located the tiger yet.