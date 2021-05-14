Rockbridge Feeds launches website to help combat food insecurity within local community

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A new coalition is teaming up with local non-profits to fight food insecurity in Rockbridge County.

The Rockbridge Feeds Coalition is a partnership with various local agencies all aiming to provide fresh food to those in need across the county.

Those needing access to food can now access information on resources in the community in one place.

“A lot of people think, you know, I’m just skipping a meal or so I’m not hungry enough we want to say there’s enough food for everyone and it’s not just enough calories like enough nutrition,” Administrative Lead Jen Handy said.

Current Rockbridge Feeds member agencies are:

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Bridge to Hope Food Pantry

Campus Kitchen at W&L

Gospel Way Food Pantry, Kingsway Help Center

Meals for Shut-Ins

Natural Bridge/Glasgow Food Pantry

Rockbridge Area Relief Association

The Community Table

Valley Program for Aging Services

Virginia Cooperative Extension.

For more information, you can visit the website here.