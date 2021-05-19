What’s News Today: Honoring cycling victims, scholarships

The 13th annual Ride of Silence returns to Radford tonight. It’s a silent, slow-paced ride, honoring cyclists who have been hurt or killed on public roadways. Staging for the event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Sal’s/El Charro parking lot. The ride begins at 7 p.m.

The City of Lynchburg holds a virtual town hall tonight. The city is looking for feedback on whether to rename Fifth Street and how the city can honor the history and contributions of African-American citizens. Fifth Street could be renamed for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It currently has an honorary designation. The event begins online at 7 p.m. Registration is required.

The Medical Society of Virginia Foundation will announce the statewide launch of the Virginia Mental Health Access Program. It’s a four-tiered program, helping health care providers take better care of children, teens and young adults with mental health conditions. According to the group, Virginia ranks 41st in the nation for the availability of mental health resources.

Ad

Lynchburg City Schools will celebrate the opening of a new gym at Perrymont Elementary School. The new facility will give students and staff the chance to exercise, even on cold and rainy days.

The Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia will hold a drive-thru scholarship awards ceremony. More than $177,000 will be given to nearly 100 local students.

If you’re looking for a job, Sam Moore Furniture in Bedford is holding a job fair today. The company will hold on-site interviews from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The average starting pay is $12 an hour.