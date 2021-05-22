‘She’s an actual hero’: Patrick Henry High School Teacher receives Education Hero Award

ROANOKE, Va. – Around the holidays, we told you about a Patrick Henry High School teacher making care packages for homeless students.

On Friday, her generosity and spirit earned her the title: Education Hero.

Called to do a Zoom meeting with the principal, PE and driver’s ed teacher Allison Gray was a little nervous.

“I thought I might be in trouble. No adult, no matter how old you are, no one likes to get called to the principal’s office,” said Gray.

But instead of hearing a lecture, Gray heard the kind words of one of her students’ messages that nominated her for the Cox Education Hero award.

One of the messages read, “She’s an actual hero. She always has a smile on her face and a positive attitude. She never judges any of us.”

“Honestly, I’m just speechless. I couldn’t be more thankful for my kids. It means more to me than they will ever know,” she said.

Out of 250 nominations, Gray is one of 10 teachers in the state who was selected.