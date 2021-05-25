Carilion Clinic loosening visitation restrictions by allowing two visitors per patient

ROANOKE, Va. – As coronavirus cases decrease in our area, Carilion Clinic is set to loosen visitation restrictions for patients.

Carilion will transition its visitation restrictions from the yellow level, which only allowed adult patients one visitor, to the green level, which will allow for each adult patient to have two visitors per day during an inpatient stay.

At this level, hospital waiting rooms are still closed.

The following hospitals in our area will move to the green level starting on Wednesday, May 26:

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

Starting Tuesday, June 1, Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital and Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital will follow suit and transition to the green level as well.

According to Carilion, this is the first time green level visitation restrictions have been implemented in its hospital since coronavirus restrictions went into place on March 13, 2020.

Officials said all other coronavirus restrictions will remain in place in order to keep staff, patients and visitors safe.