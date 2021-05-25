Community leaders discuss impact of the murder of George Floyd one year later

Efforts for criminal justice reform following the murder of George Floyd

ROANOKE, Va. – The murder of George Floyd sparked a year’s worth of conversations regarding police reform in the United States.

Here at home, local leaders say there’s still work to be done to prevent police brutality.

“That was a very tragic event,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said.

For Lea, seeing peaceful protests following the murder of Floyd opened the conversation up for how the city can move forward.

“Those were the tough times across the country, but again, I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen being done in our city, the police and our citizens work together,” Lea said.

Now, most localities are looking toward the state and federal government to come up with solutions toward criminal justice reform.

“I think what we really need to do at a minimum, and then there’s more we need to do is get to yes on a police reform bill,” Senator Tim Kaine said.

Kaine says it’s going to take both sides of the aisle working together to make progress in Congress.

