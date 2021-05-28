Golden Corral reopens in Lynchburg with a new look

Take a look at Lynchburg's new and improved Golden Corral!

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg’s Golden Corral has reopened with a fresh new look.

The family-friendly buffet chain located on 4005 Wards Road was remodeled to create a better dining experience for its customers. The makeover includes new hot table buffets, renovated bathrooms, an upgraded interior and exterior and updated signs.

The restaurant also added two new ‘Faster To-Go’ spots that will allow customers to enter the restaurant through a separate entrance, order and pay while remaining distanced from dine-in guests.

“We are excited to welcome back our guests in Lynchburg and know they will enjoy these stylish, modern updates,” said Golden Corral General Manager Charles Vitt. “Diners can still expect our signature, family-friendly dining experience and hospitality while enjoying features that make this location more comfortable, inviting and convenient.”