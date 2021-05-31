Here’s how local communities are commemorating Memorial Day

Virginia ABC stores will close early today for Memorial Day. Stores will close at 6 p.m. across the Commonwealth. Normal hours will resume tomorrow.

Today is the last day to take part in the Radford Police Department’s community survey. It asks questions about crime and safety and policing. The police department says this information is important for developing appropriate law enforcement and social service response.

Lynchburg will commemorate Memorial Day this morning at 11 a.m. at Monument Terrace. The guest speaker for today’s event is Brigadier General Teresa Rjuric, who is Commandant of the Cadet Corps for the Virginia Women’s Institute for Leadership at Mary Baldwin University. Church Street, between 8th and 10th Streets, will be closed starting at 10:30 a.m.

There’s a Memorial Day ceremony today in Appomattox. It starts at 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 104. Robert Dyess, Jr., who served in the U. S. Army for 36 years will be the keynote speaker.

Congressman Ben Cline will take part in Memorial Day activities in Botetourt County. American Legion Post 93 will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan.

There’s a Memorial Day ceremony today at Greenwood Cemetery in Bedford. It will honor the Bedford Boys, who died on the beaches of Normandy in 1944. Following the ceremony, flowers and flags will be placed on the graves. Today’s event begins at 2 p.m.

The Virginia War Memorial in Richmond will host the Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony virtually, paying tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to our Nation. Governor Northam will speak at the event. It will be streamed online at 11 a.m.