Give back on Global Running Day by lacing up for ‘Big Run Roanoke’

Fleet Feet Roanoke is holding a run to raise funds for a nonprofit that donates shoes to the community

ROANOKE, Va. – On your mark, get set, go!

Whether you’re a beginner or an avid runner, Fleet Feet Roanoke is inviting you to meet at Fallon Park on Wednesday for its fifth Big Run.

Kid runners take off on Tinker Greenway in the park at 6 p.m. for the free Little Run. Then at 6:30 p.m. is the Big Run 5K. The after-party is at Big Lick Brewing.

The Big Run is a way to celebrate all the places that make Roanoke’s running community so special.

“I think people can see races as intimidating and you have to be a really fast runner, and you don’t. We welcome all runners and we do training programs for beginner runners. So we really try to get people involved in the sport, whether it’s walking, jogging or running,” said Casey Lewis, marketing director for Fleet Feet Roanoke.

Fleet Feet running stores across the country are hosting their own Big Run, but in Roanoke, your registration fee goes to Project Forward to give new shoes to those in need. The Big Run is Project Forward’s only annual fundraiser.

Ad

Project Forward was founded by the owners of Fleet Feet Roanoke. The goal is to give people access to good shoes as a means to move and create a healthier community.

To identify kids who need shoes, the nonprofit works with schools and other nonprofits like the Boys & Girls Club.