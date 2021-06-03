Experts reporting slower coronavirus vaccination rates among 18 to 34-year-olds

Young adults most at risk for COVID-19

ROANOKE, Va. – People between the ages of 18 to 34 are now more likely to be hospitalized with the coronavirus after noticing a slower vaccination rate.

It’s a concern for doctors as the summer approaches.

AAMC Executive Director of Research and Action Institute Dr. Atul Grover said vaccination efforts need to accelerate to help combat this issue.

He said more county health departments need funding to offer more accessibility in their vaccination efforts.

Also, he advises businesses to offer more time off to employees to allow them to get a dose of the vaccine and recover.

“They will be stronger, happier, more relaxed people as you move forward,” Grover said. “That’s the kind of workforce you want.”

To convince more young adults to get vaccinated, he said people need to voice their experiences after their shots to encourage others.