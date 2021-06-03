Here’s where you can snag a free doughnut for National Doughnut Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday is National Donut Day, and you know what that means: free doughnuts.

If you’re looking to snag a free delicious treat, here’s a list of locations where you can do so:

Krispy Kreme:

Krispy Kreme will allow its customers to get any doughnut on their menu for free, no purchase necessary. In addition to this deal, customers who have been vaccinated will be eligible for a free Orginal Glazed doughnut when they show their vaccination card. What’s better than a free doughnut? Two free doughnuts.

Dunkin’:

At Dunkin’, customers will be able to get a free classic doughnut when they buy a beverage.

Duck Donuts:

Duck Donuts will allow its customers to choose from a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar doughnut, no purchase necessary.