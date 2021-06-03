University of Lynchburg to require COVID-19 vaccines for the fall semester

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg on Thursday announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students returning to campus for the fall semester.

President Dr. Alison Morrison-Shetlar announced the changes for Fall 2021 in a campus-wide email. The University, she said, will “return to the residential experience that is at the core of the Lynchburg experience.” To ensure that this happens safely, vaccinations will be required for all students, faculty, and staff. Only religious and medical exemptions will be permitted.

Before returning to campus for the fall term, all students must submit proof of vaccination via the student portal. Faculty and staff will be required to verify proof of vaccination with human resources. Those details are forthcoming.

“For the past several weeks, I have been encouraging all in our community to be vaccinated before the start of classes in August,” Morrison-Shetlar said. “The COVID-19 Task Force determined that the change in course — to mandatory vaccinations for all — is in the best interest of the University and will best allow us to return to normal operations. I heartily concur with this decision and am certain that it will serve us well as we come out from under the cloud of the pandemic.”

She went on to remind the community of the benefits of vaccination, including not having to quarantine after coming into contact with an infected individual. The vaccine, she added, is now “readily available” throughout the state and the country, and key things to know about the COVID vaccine are on the CDC website.

But the greatest benefit to the University of Lynchburg community is a near-normal fall semester.

“We fully expect and are planning for clubs, organizations, performing arts, intercollegiate and intramural sports, and all other components of the student experience to return to more normal ways of gathering, competing, and performing, in person and without restrictions,” Morrison-Shetlar said.

Detailed opening plans for Fall 2021 may be found here. Protocols for summer are as follows:

