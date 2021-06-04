Ask 10: Your COVID-19 vaccine questions answered

Ask 10: Annie Schroeder answers questions viewers have about the COVID-19 vaccine

ROANOKE, Va – 10 News wants to answer your questions related to COVID-19 restrictions or the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some of the questions we got include:

Ask 10: COVID-19 anti-bodies

If I recently had COVID-19 and still have antibodies, should I still wear a mask? How long should I wait until I get a vaccine?

Answer: “We don’t know how long natural immunity from the COVID virus lasts. The best protection for everyone is to get the COVID vaccine,” said Christie Wills with the Roanoke City Alleghany Health District.

Are you required to wear masks at places of worship?

Answer: The decision to require masks during worship services is ultimately up to the place of worship.