Roanoke Valley organization offering rides to COVID-19 vaccination clinics for seniors

Local Office on Aging offers free rides for seniors to get vaccinated

ROANOKE, Va. – Helping more seniors get a dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the Local Office on Aging in Roanoke is offering free rides to vaccination clinics.

50 seniors have already used their service since it started in February.

Seniors over the age of 60 can call to set up an appointment after filling out an application.

A member will verify if the senior is low-income and has no other method of transportation.

“Going to the Berglund Center, the Salem Civic Center, or other pop-up events that offered across the region,” Elder Rights Director Robbie Boyd said. “And they are having trouble getting access because they can’t afford a cab and they can’t afford that type of service.”

You must call the organization 24 hours in advance to set up a ride to get vaccinated.

You can reach them at 540-345-0451.

The organization will serve Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Craig County, Botetourt County, Salem, Vinton, Alleghany County, Covington and Clifton Forge.