Washington and Lee University will keep its name, Lee Chapel will not

Washington and Lee University will keep its name

LEXINGTON, Va. – Washington and Lee University will indeed remain Washington and Lee University.

On Friday, the university’s Board of Trustees voted 22-6 in favor of maintaining the name. The vote comes after an 11-month review of the university’s name, symbols and other issues related to its history and campus environment.

The board cited two clear findings from its review:

There is broad support for advancing the university’s commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion. At the same time, there is no consensus regarding a name change.

While keeping the name, “the board also decided to expand diversity and inclusion initiatives and make changes to campus buildings, practices, and governance,” according to the Board of Trustees.

In making one such change, Lee Chapel, named after Robert E. Lee, will now be known as University Chapel, reverting the building to its original 19th-century name of “College Chapel.”

Along with that change, the board will oversee and approve interior changes to restore the chapel’s unadorned design and physically separate the auditorium from the Lee family crypt and Lee memorial sculpture.

The university is named for our nation’s first president, George Washington, whose gift of James River Canal stock to Liberty Hall Academy in 1796 ensured the school’s survival, and Robert E. Lee, whose leadership as president of Washington College from 1865 until his death in 1870 restored the institution after the Civil War.