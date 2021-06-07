Why experts say you shouldn’t share photos of your COVID-19 vaccination card online

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Life during COVID-19, as the saying goes, has been one thing after another. The latest thing — vaccination card panic.

While having proof of vaccination can feel like a get out of jail free card, it’s raising new concerns for some.

Social media feeds are flooding with pictures of completed vaccine cards. With people eager for life to get back to normal, it’s understandable.

However, experts are warning not to share photos of vaccination cards online for a number of reasons.

“Don’t display personal identifying information on the internet because people want it, and they’re not nice people,” Dr. Dave Murphy says.

Dr. Murphy has spent the majority of his life working with computers, including several years in government cyber security around the world.

When a person gets a COVID-19 vaccine, they’re given a small card listing their full name, date of birth, as well as the location, date and type of dose.

It’s the kind of information Dr. Murphy says fraudsters can thrive off of.