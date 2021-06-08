AAA warns of ’100 deadliest days’ for teen drivers

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – It’s the time of year AAA has dubbed the deadliest for driving, especially for teens.

As we reported over the weekend, a Bedford County crash killed one teen and sent another to the hospital. While we still don’t know the cause of the accident, it’s a stark reminder of the dangers on the road.

More than 7,000 people were killed across the nation in accidents involving teens between Memorial Day and Labor Day during the past decade.

AAA says drivers between the ages of 16 and 17 are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash than those 18 and older.

“Teen drivers just don’t have a lot of that experience,” AAA Spokesperson Morgan Dean says. “Each and every day is still a learning on for them.”

State police say 64 teens were killed last year and more than 6,000 were hurt in crashes. So far this year, teen driver deaths have more than doubled from last year.

So, what can you do?

“Avoid all those distractions as they get into the vehicle, make sure that they buckle up every time, don’t tailgate, use the turning signals,” Dean says.