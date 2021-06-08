Centra Health holds its final mass vaccination clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Health held its last mass vaccine clinic on Friday’s National Day of Action.

It was a full day of giving the community an opportunity to build immunity at the old TJ Maxx at Candler’s Station.

Lines started to form before the doors opened at 9 a.m. which made for a busy morning and a steady afternoon.

The majority of people who stopped by were receiving their first dose of the vaccine.

All three shots were available for people to choose from.

Health officials said right now about 45% of people in Virginia are fully vaccinated. They said they’ve seen a bit of a slow down in demand since those most eager to get their shots have already had them.

“We are seeing a lot more first doses of people that have had a change of heart and decided to come in. Everyone is eligible to get the vaccine now, so there’s no reason not to,” said volunteer Nelson Ayala.

If you’re looking to make a vaccination appointment, go to https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/.