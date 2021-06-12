Roanoke County’s Explore Park gets two new mountain bike attractions

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Roanoke County’s largest park got some new additions this weekend.

On Saturday, Explore Park cut the ribbon for two new mountain bike attractions. The new Blue Ridge Bike Center is a biking hub, with new trails meant to serve as a starting point for beginners.

Another attraction, The Voyager, is a black diamond advanced trail, built specifically for mountain biking. It took more than 800 hours of volunteer work to build.

”I can’t begin to thank all the volunteers who came out here to make this possible,” said Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists President Stuart Lamanna. “If it weren’t for their help, coming out here throughout the winter on cold days, wet days, rainy days, this trail wouldn’t have happened.”

Additional phases to the center will be added in the coming years.