Schools offering expanded summer school opportunities to combat pandemic learning loss

How educators are working this summer to make up for learning loss

ROANOKE, Va. – Nothing beats being in a classroom.

After a year of school closings and distance learning, local educators said they’ve seen a significant learning loss for students both academically and from a social-emotional standpoint.

“Teachers are trained to work with students in person,” said Greg Johnston, the executive director of academics for Roanoke City Public Schools. “That’s what we know how to do best.”

He and others say that now is the time parents should evaluate and consider their options.

“Our school year was cut short in a variety of ways between in-person, virtual or a combination of both,” he added. “This is an opportunity for students to come back five days a week and work on that transition.”

In Roanoke schools alone, more than 3,000 students will hit the books this summer. Johnston said the negative impacts are showing up most in reading and math.

“If you’re comfortable and your student wants to attend, let them come. We’re referring to them as camps because we are trying to make it fun,” said Martinsville assistant superintendent of instruction Angilee Downing. “After all of this year, we just don’t need to come in and try and do the same old thing.”

Martinsville and several other districts, like Radford Public Schools, also said enrollment numbers are at an all-time high for the summer session.