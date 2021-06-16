Roanoke activists ask community to support transgender, gender non-conforming people as danger rises

ROANOKE, Va. – While June is all about celebrating pride, local activists say it is also a time to recognize how much work still needs to be done.

“It still is scary to be trans here,” said author and associate professor of history at Roanoke College Dr. Samantha Rosenthal. “So, we need all of the support we can get.”

So far in 2021, at least 28 transgender or gender-nonconforming people have been murdered, according to the Human Rights Campaign, which has been tracking trans deaths since 2013. Most are Black or Latin-x and most in the Southeastern United States, which includes Virginia.

“For centuries people have been living genders that they weren’t given at birth. That’s not a new thing,” commented Rosenthal.

As Rosenthal writes her book Living Queer History, she discovered Roanoke has a deep trans history with support groups dating back to the 1980s.

Ad

Here are local support groups for those in need:

Trans Parent , a support group that provides a safe space for parents and families in the trans community.

Roanoke Diversity Center (Ladies and Gents of the Blue Ridge, House of Expression, and more)

Youth SAGA (Sexuality and Gender Alliance), a peer-based support group for LGBTQ+ youth and allies.

“In our area, I think we have this little bubble,” stated Wesley Cook.