Man arrested on DUI, other drug-related charges after crash on US 29 in Lynchburg

Car overturned after single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg on Us 29

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a single-vehicle crash on US 29 in Lynchburg Friday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to US 29 North near the Candlers Mountain Road exit for a single-vehicle crash in which a car had overturned.

The driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained after he was extricated from the vehicle during the crash.

While on the scene, police found a “significant amount” of drugs on the driver and inside the vehicle.

The driver, 48-year-old, Thomas Eric Lowe, of Amherst, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Lowe was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center after he was released from the hospital.