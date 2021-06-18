Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Man arrested on DUI, other drug-related charges after crash on US 29 in Lynchburg

Police found a ‘significant amount’ of drugs on the man and inside the vehicle after the crash

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg
Crash
Car overturned after single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg on Us 29
Car overturned after single-vehicle crash in Lynchburg on Us 29 (Lynchburg Fire Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is facing multiple drug-related charges after a single-vehicle crash on US 29 in Lynchburg Friday morning.

At about 7:15 a.m., officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to US 29 North near the Candlers Mountain Road exit for a single-vehicle crash in which a car had overturned.

The driver was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries sustained after he was extricated from the vehicle during the crash.

While on the scene, police found a “significant amount” of drugs on the driver and inside the vehicle.

The driver, 48-year-old, Thomas Eric Lowe, of Amherst, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 drug, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to authorities, Lowe was transported to the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center after he was released from the hospital.

