Nearly 150 pharmacies across Virginia to expand COVID-19 vaccination hours

RICHMOND, Va. – Now that 70% of adults in Virginia have received at least one COVID-19 shot, the VDH is hoping to raise that number by making vaccination hours more accessible.

VDH announced that five pharmacy partners, which includes over 147 pharmacy locations across the Commonwealth, will expand their hours on certain days through July 4 as a part of the National Vaccine Month of Action.

The extended hours will allow for about 2,235 additional hours of COVID-19 vaccination availability, including Friday evenings.

Officials said this will help those Virginians who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal pharmacy hours.

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, Director of the Division of Pharmacy Services. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

Participating pharmacy partners include Alberstons, CVS, Rite AId, Walgreens and independent pharmacies.

