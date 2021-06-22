Partly Cloudy icon
Franklin County Agricultural Fair to return after almost being canceled two years in a row

It will be held for two days in September, instead of the usual four

Jessica Jewell
, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A family favorite in Franklin County is returning this year after almost being canceled for the second year in a row.

Planning is now underway for the Franklin County Agricultural Fair.

County staff originally wanted to cancel it this year, but the board of supervisors decided to bring it back.

It will be held over two days in September, instead of the usual four. That means there will be fewer shows and vendors, but still many of the favorites that make the event so special.

“Franklin County has a very strong, deep and rich agricultural heritage and this kind of builds upon that so there’s a lot of deep heritage, pride with the event,” said David Rotenizer, director of tourism for Franklin County.

They need lots of volunteers and sponsors.

