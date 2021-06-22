Union member strike in Pulaski County affecting Volvo powertrain plant in Maryland

DUBLIN, Va. – Since February, the United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 2069 began negotiation with Volvo Trucks North America over a labor agreement.

After reaching a tentative agreement with Volvo in May, UAW 2069 rejected the labor proposal earlier this month and has been on strike since June 7.

The strike has since affected Volvo’s powertrain plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, causing a reduced number of shifts for some operations, according to officials.

Officials told 10 News that negotiations towards another labor agreement will resume Wednesday.

In a statement posted to Facebook, union members outlined topics that they say are still an issue, including wage increases, job security, wage progression, shift premium, holiday schedules and more.