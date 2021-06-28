Partly Cloudy icon
87º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Danville Utilities customers asked to reduce power usage

Customers asked to reduce usage from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Danville
,
Southside
Photo does not have a caption

DANVILLE, Va. – If you’re a Danville resident, the city’s utility company is asking you to reduce your power usage this week.

Danville Utilities is asking customers to reduce power from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday after an advisory issued by its wholesale supplier.

During that four-hour period, the company said customers can help by delaying the use of major appliances like washers and dryers as well as dishwashers, set their thermostat up a few degrees and shut off lights when not needed.

According to the company, reducing power during these hours could save on future power supply costs and keep rates lower.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: