Danville Utilities customers asked to reduce power usage

DANVILLE, Va. – If you’re a Danville resident, the city’s utility company is asking you to reduce your power usage this week.

Danville Utilities is asking customers to reduce power from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday after an advisory issued by its wholesale supplier.

During that four-hour period, the company said customers can help by delaying the use of major appliances like washers and dryers as well as dishwashers, set their thermostat up a few degrees and shut off lights when not needed.

According to the company, reducing power during these hours could save on future power supply costs and keep rates lower.