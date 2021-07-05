Hokie alum dives head first into Tokyo Olympics for Team Hong Kong

A Hokie alum is diving into a pool of dreams as he swims for team Hong Kong in the summer Olympics.

24-year-old Ian Ho will swim in the 50-meter freestyle later this month.

Ho graduated from Blacksburg High School and Virginia Tech, where he swam for the Hokies from 2015 to 2019.

Despite dreaming of the Olympics as a child, he says it didn’t occur to him that he could qualify until his coach encouraged him a couple of ears ago.

Even though his qualifying time made history for Team Hong Kong, he has no expectations for the big games.

“I don’t think I have any concrete goals as to what I’d like to do or what I’d like to accomplish. I think just be able to go there, try my best, have some fun meet some new people, I think that’ll be a win and I’m proud to be able to say that I’ve gone to the Olympics,” Ho said.

Ho says Hokie Nation has been a huge supporter of his accomplishments. Swimming will run from July 24 through Aug. 1. That’s just one day after the opening ceremony on July 23.

You can watch Ho compete on WSLS starting at 7:30 p.m.