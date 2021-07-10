Angels of Assisi vaccinate more than 100 pets with mobile vaccination clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – Checking one furry friend at a time, Angels of Assisi hosted discounted vaccinations and microchips for pets Saturday.

The organization vaccinated 114 animals between the center in downtown Roanoke and the mobile clinic at the Berglund Center.

Normally, the clinics tend to see about 50 pet vaccinations; however, with COVID-19 hurting pet owners’ pockets and affecting clinics last year, vaccines are more vital this year.

“It’s our goal to help animals stay in their homes,” Angels of Assisi Executive Director Lisa O’Neill said. “Where they are loved and they are happy. And sometimes people need help. I think we’ve all been there where we need a little help with our animals.”

More than 2,700 pounds of food was also passed out to pet owners in need.