Transportation experts weigh in on future of transportation in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va – Rail services across southwest Virginia will be making several large expansions over the next several years.

The plans were discussed during a town hall hosted by Virginians for high-speed rail.

The President of Amtrak and Virginia’s transportation secretary discussed plans for expansion including adding a second train in Roanoke to help provide the planned rail expansion to the New River Valley.

“I will say that we are really fulfilling a need and a desire of Virginians to have multimodal access and we believe this is one of the most important,” Virginia Transportation Secretary Caroline Valentine said.

Transportation officials also said they want to try to expand rail travel so it can be used across the commonwealth.