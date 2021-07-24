One displaced after Danville house fire

Danville officials say one person is without a home after a house fire overnight.

DANVILLE, Va – Danville officials say one person is without a home after a house fire overnight.

When units arrived on scene at Motley Avenue before midnight Friday when they found smoke coming from a one story building.

They say a small fire was extinguished in the bedroom and the man who lives there was able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping with providing shelter. Crews were on scene for two hours. The Danville Fire Department’s Fire Marshall determined the cause of the fire to be a candle.