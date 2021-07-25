Roanoke City Police investigating Saturday night shooting

The Roanoke City Police Department is seeking information after a woman was shot on Cove Road Saturday night.

ROANOKE, Va – The Roanoke City Police Department is seeking information after a woman was shot near the 2600 block of Cove Road Saturday night.

Officials say they responded to the scene around 10:30 Saturday night.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gun shot wound.

There have been no arrests made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at (540)-344-8500and share what you know. You can also text at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.