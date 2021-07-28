Clear icon
80º
wsls logo

Local News

Library storytime goes mobile in new Dial-a-Story program

Library of Virginia launches phone line that reads children’s stories 24/7 in English and Spanish

Megan Woods, Morning Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Education, Parenting
Library story time goes mobile in new Dial-a-Story program
Library story time goes mobile in new Dial-a-Story program

ROANOKE, Va. – Thanks to a new Library of Virginia program, you can now do storytime with the kids from your phone. It’s called Dial-A-Story and it launched this month.

Here’s how it works: grab your phone, dial 833-690-0646, choose either English or Spanish and take a listen. The phone line is available all day, every day and the book changes each week.

The books vary from folk tales to books highlighting equity, diversity and inclusion.

Amber Lowery, manager of youth services at Roanoke Public Libraries, said it’s a fun way to encourage kids to read and see reading as an experience, not a chore.

“As librarians, we’re always trying to find new and creative ways to help a child experience literature and so this is another multi-sensory activity that you can do with your child that allows them to hear a story, especially read by different people in different languages,” said Lowery.

She also mentioned to help your kids learn a different language, have them listen to both versions.

The stories are played on a voicemail box so books are read in under five minutes.

Volunteers currently read the books in English and in Spanish. The Library of Virginia plans to ask for more volunteers between January and June 2022.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can currently catch Megan Woods living out her wildest dreams as a reporter every weekday morning on Virginia Today.

email

facebook