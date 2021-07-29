Gov. Northam announces more than $100 million in funding to help make college more affordable for Virginians

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students from underserved communities could be getting a boost in tuition help from the American Rescue Plan.

On Thursday at Virginia Tech, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $100 million in funding that will help make college more affordable. Northam said one major key to economic recovery after the pandemic is making sure every Virginian looking for higher education can have access to it.

“For many people, this is an opportunity to reconsider what they want to do with their lives. This funding can help them go back to school, get the education they need to make a career change or advance their education in a chosen field,” said Northam.

A portion of the money will also help fund several online higher education programs.