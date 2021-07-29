Partly Cloudy icon
91º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Gov. Northam announces more than $100 million in funding to help make college more affordable for Virginians

“For many people, this is an opportunity to reconsider what they want to do with their lives.”

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Blacksburg, Education, Ralph Northam
Wearing masks indoors in Virginia ‘not a requirement, but a recommendation’ says Gov. Ralph Northam
Wearing masks indoors in Virginia ‘not a requirement, but a recommendation’ says Gov. Ralph Northam

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Students from underserved communities could be getting a boost in tuition help from the American Rescue Plan.

On Thursday at Virginia Tech, Governor Ralph Northam announced more than $100 million in funding that will help make college more affordable. Northam said one major key to economic recovery after the pandemic is making sure every Virginian looking for higher education can have access to it.

“For many people, this is an opportunity to reconsider what they want to do with their lives. This funding can help them go back to school, get the education they need to make a career change or advance their education in a chosen field,” said Northam.

A portion of the money will also help fund several online higher education programs.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter