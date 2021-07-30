Clear icon
88º
wsls logo

Local News

Have you ever seen this hidden cabin at the American Civil War Museum in Appomattox County?

We’re told 11 members lived in the two-story cabin

John Carlin, Anchor

Tags: In Your Town, Appomattox County, American Civil War Museum
Hidden cabin at the American Civil War Museum
Hidden cabin at the American Civil War Museum

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – There’s a lot of rich history in Appomattox County.

The Civil War ended at the Appomattox Court House, and you can learn all about it at the American Civil War Museum.

But there’s a hidden cabin there that not many know about.

You can step inside this 19th century home and learn how families were self-sufficient. The cabin is tucked away in the parking lot of the museum, and volunteers moved it from its original location to give visitors a better idea of what it was like living in the South.

“More people lived in cabins like this than on plantations. It’s a representative of what middle-class Virginia really looked like,” said Don Jones, chairman of the Appomattox Tourism Committee.

We’re told 11 family members lived in that two-story cabin, and each child was assigned a chore to complete each day.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.

email

facebook

twitter