Roanoke County mobile home deemed total loss after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va, – A Roanoke County man is without a home after a fire engulfed his mobile home in the Ft. Lewis area Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4:30 p.m., Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to the 5800 block of Twine Hollow Road for reports of a fire.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a single-wide mobile home engulfed in flames, but it was brought under control after about 45 minutes.

Officials said the man who lived there was not home at the time of the fire and will be displaced as the mobile home is deemed a total loss.

The fire department said no injuries were reported.