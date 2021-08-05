Steppin’ Out Festival returns to Blacksburg for 40th anniversary

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Steppin’ Out Festival is back after taking a hiatus last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate its 40th anniversary this year, more than 225 vendors will line up on the streets of Downtown Blacksburg.

From food to arts and crafts to sidewalk sales, there will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’s so crucial to bring people to downtown,” Steppin Out Event Coordinator Amelia Tuckwiller said. “Given the past 15 to 16 months, we are just excited to bring business back. Steppin’ Out just brings in so many people and therefore a lot of business for a lot of our downtown merchants.”

The event will be held from August 6-7 downtown.

Volunteers will start setting up several tents and three stages for musical performances early Friday morning.

If anyone’s car is parked in the downtown area, it will need to be moved by 2 a.m. on Friday. Otherwise, the car will be towed.

