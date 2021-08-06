Carilion Clinic reversing visitation policy to only allowing one visitor per patient

ROANOKE, Va. – After loosening its visitation restrictions back in May, Carilion Clinic is back to only allowing one visitor per patient.

With the surge of COVID-19 cases and the prevalence of the delta variant in our area, Carilion is transitioning from the green level, which allowed for each adult patient to have two visitors per day during an inpatient stay, back to the yellow level, which only allows adult patients one visitor.

Starting Friday, Aug. 6, Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital will move to the yellow visitation level while all other Carilion hospitals will follow on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

All visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the facilities.

Shared spaces, including waiting areas and cafeterias, will remain closed.

“This was a tough decision to make, but our top priority remains the safety of our patients, staff and visitors,” said Charlotte Tyson, vice president of Hospital Operations. “We cannot stress enough the importance of our community doing their part by getting their COVID-19 vaccine and masking when indoors to help stop the spread of this deadly virus.”

