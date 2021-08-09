‘Back on the Rack’: How you can save and earn a little extra cash

ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Back on the Rack’ is a week-long pop-up consignment shopping event at Tanglewood Mall. It kicked off during the tax-free weekend, but goes until Saturday, Aug. 14.

The point is for local families to save on items they need and want while also giving them an opportunity to make money. You can find anything from home décor, books, toys and clothing for babies, kids, men and women at a good price.

Monday, Aug. 9 is known as Restock Monday. That means if you’ve cleaned out your garage or closet recently, you can bring your items to sell for the rest of the week.

“They can still register as a seller, still bring items today they just need to go to our website, contact me and we can get them all set up. I’m even pricing big items for people if they find they have a large item at home and they’re not sure how to price it and how to prepare it. then I’m happy to do that for folks,” said owner Ginny Morgan.

To register to be a seller and see the items ‘Back on the Rack’ is looking for, click here. For a look at shopping hours, click here.

After Saturday, when the event is done families of CHIP of Roanoke Valley get to shop and take home items without any charge. It’s up to the seller on whether they would like their items donated at the end of the event.

For first-time shoppers, Morgan suggests being prepared. So make a list, know the sizes for everyone you’re shopping for ahead of time, go for the big items first and bring a wagon or shopping tote so you can shop hand