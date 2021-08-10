Hundreds of students receive much-needed school supplies during block party at Roanoke middle school

ROANOKE, Va – Students at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke got a special welcome back to school on Tuesday afternoon.

Different vendors and shops had booths up during the school’s first-ever back-to-school block party.

A Little Bit of Hope, a nonprofit organization focused on building awareness of STEM opportunities, donated $25,000 to make sure every student in the school division had what they needed ahead of the school year.

“What’s special about this block party, the children are a focus for fun. Not only were they getting to have fun, but they get their entire back to school is done in one day. We’re giving over 700 book bags out with the entire school supply lists filled,” said the organization’s COO Gary Simms.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts also provided COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible.