Partly Cloudy icon
89º
wsls logo

Local News

Hundreds of students receive much-needed school supplies during block party at Roanoke middle school

The event allowed every student to have what they need ahead of the upcoming school year

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Lucy Addison Middle School, Roanoke City Public Schools, Education, Back to School
Lucy Addison Middle School hosts Back-to-School Block Party for students
Lucy Addison Middle School hosts Back-to-School Block Party for students

ROANOKE, Va – Students at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke got a special welcome back to school on Tuesday afternoon.

Different vendors and shops had booths up during the school’s first-ever back-to-school block party.

A Little Bit of Hope, a nonprofit organization focused on building awareness of STEM opportunities, donated $25,000 to make sure every student in the school division had what they needed ahead of the school year.

“What’s special about this block party, the children are a focus for fun. Not only were they getting to have fun, but they get their entire back to school is done in one day. We’re giving over 700 book bags out with the entire school supply lists filled,” said the organization’s COO Gary Simms.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts also provided COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter