God’s Pit Crew packs nearly 40,000 pounds of supplies to help Haitians after 7.2-magnitude earthquake

DANVILLE, Va. – A Danville nonprofit is shifting into high gear to help deliver supplies to people in need after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti killed more than 700 people.

God’s Pit Crew loaded 24 pallets of about 40,000 pounds of supplies on a semi-truck this morning to send to Haitians in need.

Packs of Gatorade, protein bars, charcoal and blessing buckets filled with survival items are headed to Agape Flights in Venice, Florida.

From there, the supplies will then be delivered to Haiti by early next week.

“Our mission is still the same that we are going to deliver these products to those who need it most.” God’s Pit Crew Chief COO Brandon Knuckles said. “And right now, unfortunately, it’s the Haitian people who have been hit so many times for the last few years.”

The nonprofit plans to make more deliveries over the next couple of weeks but is asking the public to donate what they can.

If you would like to help, head to the crisis team’s website to donate.