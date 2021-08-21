2-year-old Bedford boy with congenital heart disease receives ‘hero heart’

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford boy who was fighting for his life last year has received a new hero heart.

At just 2-years-old, Wyatt Lowe has already lived a life that many kids his age can’t imagine. He was born with congenital heart disease, a very complex heart, no spleen and internal organs that aren’t arranged as they should be.

According to the Warriors for Baby Wyatt Facebook page, which is run by his mother, the young boy has already had five open-heart surgeries.

But proving to be a warrior himself, Wyatt continued to put up a fight regardless of his situation.

Warrior Wyatt! 💪🏻 standing strong! He has been doing amazing with PT/OT and his sprints on high flow have gotten longer. Praise God! ♥️ I had to share his good moments that I pray continue ♥️ Posted by Warriors for Baby Wyatt on Thursday, August 19, 2021

On Thursday at 9:50 p.m., the family received “the call.” The family had received an offer for a heart that was accepted.

“God’s timing is always the right timing. I can’t even begin to explain the emotions that I am feeling at this moment,” Wyatt’s mother, Katie Lowe, posted to the Facebook page.

“I can never thank them enough for giving my son another chance at life in their darkest moments. My mama heart is shattered for that family. Thank you for saying yes in your time of need,” she added.

Wyatt went in for the heart transplant at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. At this time, Wyatt has a new hero heart that is beating on its own and according to his mom, is the perfect match.

His mother went on to express her gratitude for the donor family.

“I have had you on my mind all day. Your selfless act of giving the gift of life in your time of sorrow. I am so sorry. Please know that not a day will go by that I won’t think of you and the precious gift you have given us. We will carry your hero with ours, I promise to fight for them. Your hero is now beating inside of mine,” she said.

Doctors will monitor Wyatt to ensure that no bleeding occurs and the heart continues to function as it should.