Riverfront Chalk Festival & Art Contest in downtown Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Calling all artists! The 7th annual Riverfront Chalk Festival & Art Contest will kick off Saturday in Lynchburg.

It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jefferson St. in Downtown.

Artists have to pay a $10 or $20 fee, depending on what level they compete at. This year’s theme is “Color for Cultures,” but artists are welcome to draw whatever they’d like. Artists have a chance to win $500.

“We really wanted to bring art downtown. We have such a vibrant cultural district down here,” Amazement Square Vice President Morgan Kreutz says. “We really wanted to give the artists in the community the ability to express themselves in a fun and creative way.”

For those who aren’t competing, the event will feature dance performances by Kuumba Dance Ensemble & Kaleidoscope Studio of the Arts and various food trucks like Kona Ice and Tali’s Grill.

