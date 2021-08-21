Virginia Military Institute kicks off matriculation this weekend

First VMI matriculation under new leadership

LEXINGTON, Va – It’s been a year of change for the Virginia Military Institute.

“I think it gives us an opportunity, turn the page. First of all, turn the page in a positive way to move VMI forward,” Superintendent Major General Cedric Wins said.

This weekend Wins will oversee his first matriculation.

The first step of a four-year journey for new cadets.

“This incoming class of new cadets will be the first class on their entire journey throughout their entire cadetships,” Wins said.

This class is coming in as VMI works to improve diversity and inclusion efforts following a nearly year-long investigation.

With its new diversity officer Jamica Love at the helm.

“She brings a very very fresh perspective, a good perspective, she’s already been on the ground engaging with cadets,” Wins said.

A restructure on post is also a major change-making George C. Marshall the focal point.

“I think it gives, it gives a freshness. By all accounts and most people’s feedback is they love the recentering,” Wins said.

But wins wants to emphasize the core of the school’s values will not be going anywhere.

“But that doesn’t mean that there are not areas that we need to think about diversity,” Wins said.

He hopes VMI can continue to become a more inclusive place where cadets can grow and learn.

“To clean up some things, take a look at some of our culture, our policies and procedures, and make the right improvements to what those are,” Wins said.

Matriculation is set to begin on post this Saturday.