Salami, prosciutto and other Italian-style meats linked to salmonella outbreak

It’s a sad day for charcuterie boards everywhere.

The CDC announced Tuesday that it is investigating two salmonella outbreaks linked to Italian-style meats.

In both outbreaks, people reported eating salami, prosciutto and other meats found in antipasto or charcuterie assortments.

Officials report that 36 people across 17 states have fallen ill due to this outbreak, including one person from Virginia.

Out of the 36 people, there have been 12 hospitalizations. Thankfully, no deaths have been reported.

At this time, no products have been recalled.

Until a specific type of Italian-style meat is identified as the cause of these illnesses, the CDC asks people who are at higher risk to heat all Italian-style meats to an internal temperature of 165 degrees or until steaming hot before eating.

