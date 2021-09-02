Blacksburg businesses prepare for return of Virginia Tech football

BLACKSBURG, Va – Virginia Tech football returns to Lane Stadium has local businesses in Blacksburg working around the clock to prepare.

While the Hokies gear up to take on UNC at Lane Stadium Friday night, businesses all across Blacksburg have spent the week stocking up and getting ready for large crowds of people.

“It’s nice to have Blacksburg jumping again,” Clay Corner Inn Owner Joshua Roseberry

The home opener Friday night is bringing some much-needed foot traffic to the town of Blacksburg, especially for restaurants like Bull and Bones.

“It’s been definitely an adventure getting everything sorted out in time for football season” General Manager Bull and Bones Robert Hockett said.

Bull and Bones just reopened its Blacksburg location to focus on operations there during football season.

“We’re still looking for cooks, but we’re, you know, we’ve got a good group that we have here and they’re ready to for a couple long days,” Hockett said.

Just steps away from the stadium, Joshua Roseberry runs the Clay Corner Inn.

He and his staff have been navigating a year of changes.

“I think the university has done a phenomenal job of making sure that the community that it is in is safe, by requiring vaccines both from students and now staff,” Roseberry said.

Regardless of what the scoreboard says, local businesses all look forward to the safe return of the Hokies and their loyal fans to Blacksburg.

“We very much missed football, last year, and it’s very nice to have that back there it makes a big difference,” Roseberry said.

Virginia Tech is set to kick off against UNC at 6 p.m. on Friday.