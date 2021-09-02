Boo! New Roanoke haunted attraction needs actors to scare people

ROANOKE, Va. – A new haunted attraction is coming to Roanoke next month and it needs your help!

Blue Ridge Nightmares will open to the public on October 1 and will be the largest in the region, promising to draw tens of thousands of people.

The attraction will be in a warehouse in Roanoke’s old Viscose industrial plant off 9th Street.

Anthony Giordano, who has done special effects for the likes of the rock band Metallica as well as the movie “Spiderman 2,″ and pretty much everything in between, is building a small town inside the abandoned warehouse.

Visitors will venture through the buildings, realizing that there’s a scare around almost every corner.

In order to pull it off, the attraction requires actors, who will wear movie-quality makeup and then work to scare the daylights out of people who have paid for that privilege.

“Right now we need actors. We need really talented people. Or people who just have a love for Halloween and have that confidence that they can come here and take great direction and make this event 10 times better,” said Giordano.

He and a host of skilled carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, as well as a few additional special effects people, are all scrambling behind the scenes to get the attraction together in time for the opening.

Click here if you’re interested in applying for an acting job.